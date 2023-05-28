Through Instagram, the presenter said that he spoke about the subject in a “shallow, hasty, confusing way”

Presenter, actor and comedian Fabio Porchat said this Saturday (May 27, 2023) that he was wrong in defending fellow comedian Leo Lins. Through your profile on Instagramthe former member of Porta dos Fundos said he spoke “shallow, hasty, confused” about the subject.

“Someone who has the privilege of having a voice that reaches a lot of people has to be careful to choose their words well and I wasn’t that careful. […] I wrote 2 tweets about a super complex subject. I spoke in a shallow, hasty, confused way, so I made a mistake”he said.

In addition to having publicly recanted, the presenter also said that he decided to delete the tweets for “redo” his position which, according to him, was previously “loose”, “irresponsible” It is “Open margin” to validate attitudes and opinions which he said he did not agree with.

In the video, Porchat also stated that what he wanted to comment on the case involving Leo Lins was to talk about freedom of expression. “Freedom of expression is being able to express ourselves without fear, without fear, without censorship. But always within the limits of the law.”he said.

“I totally understood the reactions. I know a lot of people were offended, disappointed and rightly so. And it messed with me. I wanted to make it very clear here that my position has never been to defend racist humor. […] I have always said and continue to say that comedy that humiliates, that hits minorities is terrible, it is old, it is unnecessary, it delays social progress. I don’t do that kind of joke, I don’t spread that kind of joke, I have no interest in that kind of joke.”he declared.

Watch (2min12s):

On Wednesday (May 17, 2023), Porchat defended Lins in the twitter and said that “there is no censorship of good”. Porchat stated that there are several types of jokes, including aggressive ones, but, according to him, “then just don’t watch (read more below).

The speech took place after Leo Lins had his show “Disturbing” removed from all digital platforms at the request of the MPSP (Ministério Público de São Paulo), due to content with offensive jokes against blacks, northeasterners, women and people with disabilities, according to the judicial understanding.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

The comedian Leo Lins stated that the TJSP (São Paulo Court of Justice), at the request of the Public Ministry of São Paulo, determined the withdrawal of his show “Disturbador” from all digital platforms on Wednesday (May 17).

The video published on YouTube, now no longer available, had 3 million views. More than 150,000 people watched the show live.

In a publication on social media, Lins said he considered the action totalitarian and said that the process has “very serious consequences” for art as a whole.