The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, continues to seek support from the international community in the face of the invasion of Russia that began on February 24. This time, The Ukrainian president has appeared electronically before Congress of the Deputies, where he explained the plans carried out by the Kremlin with this war.

In addition, during his appearance before the Spanish Parliament, Zelenski has named three Spanish companies, with a clear objective. “Want address companies that stop doing business with Russia“, said the highest representative of Ukraine. A request that he has not only made for these companies, since he did the same with other companies when he appeared before other parliaments and international organizations.

porcelain it is the first company to which the president alluded. Specialized in the manufacture and marketing of flooring, both bathroom and kitchen furniture, bathroom accessories, taps and facades, was founded in 1973 by Manuel Colonques. Its headquarters are in Villarreal (Castellón), it is a leading company in its sector and is established internationally, as it has 970 points of sale distributed all over the world.

Among the cities where it has a presence, there are important cities such as New York, Milan, Paris and London. Russia is one of the countries where it has been established. According to the company on its website, it has a total of thousand workers.

The second company mentioned by Zelensky was Maxam. It is a global company specializing in energy materials, and serves sectors such as mining, civil works, defense and sports ammunitionAnywhere in the world. It is based in more than 100 countries, and has 140 subsidiaries in 50 countries. On the other hand, it operates in more than 100 marketshas 80 industrial plants and some six thousand people are employed, as the company explains on its website.

Finally, it is found Secorbe. This company is the National Association of Capital Goods Manufacturers, where 130 companies, industrial groups and four sectoral associations are integrated. In this way, it is specialized in the design, manufacture, maintenance, assembly and recycling of capital goods. It also represents this sector before the Public Administrations. In 2019 it reached a turnover of 58,179 million euros, as specified on its website.

Porcelanosa reinforces its commitment to Ukraine

Following the statements made by Volodímir Zelenski in Congress, Porcelanosa Group has assured on its official Twitter profile that no new transactions have been initiated with Russia since the beginning of the Russian invasion. “No new sales process has been started, blocking all commercial transactions with Russia“, the company began.

On the other hand, they have reaffirmed their commitment to the Ukrainian country. “porcelain has carried out actions aimed at helping the Ukrainian people, in defense of their human rights. We have made shipments of humanitarian aid, which included medical supplies, clothing and food.” In the face of attacks by Russian troops, the Spanish company has confirmed that it will continue to send all the material that the Ukrainian country needs.

“What’s more, due to military invasionwe want to inform you that we continue and will continue to provide helpsupport and shelter for Ukrainian citizens who cannot return to their country and who are currently here,” the company said.

