The group Porcelanosa, one of the Spanish giants in the ceramic sectorallocated last year 80 million euros for investments in its own facilities and in new commercial projects. According to the company itself, during the last year it has opted for three strategic lines, among which is Artificial intelligence (AI).

This new technology has meant “a key element in the Optimization of financial and production processesunderstanding this tool as a competitive advantage, “says Porcelanosa Group, which on Monday has opened its traditional products sample in Its headquarters in Vila-Real (Castellón)where he shows his novelties to his clients. The manufacturer of tiles and home equipment ensures that he is also promoting the progress of his human team’s skills in this field.

The other two major lines that have guided the business corporation Controlled by Soriano and Colonques families They have been sustainability and international expansion, both through The acquisition of real estate for its commercial network of own stores and stores, as for the acquisition and implementation of state -of -the -art machinery and technology.

Precisely, of its total investments near 48 million, 60%, were assigned to industrial investments of the production plants located in Vila-Real Where in addition to its ceramic plants it also has furniture subsidiaries and other bathing and kitchen products, as well as industrial construction plants of bathrooms and facades.

Maintains its results

In its statement by the inauguration of the XXXI edition of the International Global Architecture and Interior Design exhibition, although the company does not reveal its closing figures of the year, it ensures that “the solid results achieved in 2023 have maintained in 2024, thus reflecting stability and the good performance of its main financial ratios.

In 2023, the Business Corporation closed with A slight decrease in the business of 0.3%, to 900.2 million euros. Despe, the well -known brand remains one of the most profitable in the sector, with a net profit of 42.5 million euros, 4% less than the previous year.