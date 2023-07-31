Alexei Popyrin wins the second tournament of his career. The Australian beat Stan Wawrinka 6-7 (5) 6-3 6-4 in comeback. Great success for Popyrin, who after the victory 2 years ago in Singapore on hard courts, conquers the first trophy on clay. Stan suffers from the world number 90’s great serving ability throughout the match and falls when the match gets longer.

zverev finally

—

Two years after the Turin Finals, Sascha Zverev wins the twentieth trophy of his career, breaks the spell and wins an ATP trophy again. It takes the German less than two hours to beat the Serbian Djere 7-5 6-3 and take the Hamburg scepter. Seventh Atp 250 of his career for Sascha, who smiles again. Joseph DiGiovanni