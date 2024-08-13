New York (dpa)

Alexei Popyrin became the first Australian to win a Masters title in 21 years after winning the Montreal title.

Popyrin won the tournament title after defeating Russian Andrey Rublev, the sixth seed in the competition, 6-2, 6-4 in the final match, becoming the first Australian player to win a Masters tournament, since Lleyton Hewitt won the Indian Wells tournament in 2003.

“This means a lot to me, it’s the culmination of all the hard work I’ve put in over the years, all the sacrifices I’ve made,” Popyrin said after winning the title.

“It’s not just about me, it’s also about my family, my girlfriend, my team and everyone around me. They sacrificed their whole lives for me, and to win this tournament for them is really amazing,” Popyrin added.