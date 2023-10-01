A fan of Vladimir Putin, the former Prime Minister, removed from power five years ago after the murder of a journalist who denounced corruption and smeared his party, won the Slovak legislative elections on Saturday, September 30, although now he must find allies to form a government . A look back at the career of a politician who navigated populism and fake news to regain power.

The early legislative elections on Saturday, September 30 in Slovakia resulted in the victory of a populist and pro-Russian figure at the head of this European country. Robert Fico, 59, who has been in hiding for five years, will return to his old post as Prime Minister if he can find allies to form a government.

His party, Smer-Social Democracy (Smer-SD), obtained 23.3% of the votes, ahead of the centrist Progressive Slovakia party (17.03%), after counting 99.43% of the votes.

Robert Fico, twice Prime Minister of this country of 5.4 million people, has come a long way. He was taken out the back door in 2018 after the murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancée.

The double murder sparked large anti-government demonstrations demanding his resignation. The murdered journalist revealed links between the Italian mafia and the Smer-SD party in an article published posthumously.

Jan Kuciak’s investigation, which focused on Maria Troskova, a former model who became Robert Fico’s assistant, pointed to links between an Italian businessman, the Calabrian mafia and the young woman. For this reason, the journalist attacked the inner circle of the head of Government.

In 2019, billionaire businessman Marian Kocner was accused of ordering this murder, but was acquitted the following year. On the other hand, other suspects were convicted after admitting his guilt, including the shooter, former soldier Miroslav Marcek, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Journalists treated as “prostitutes”

By the time of the murder, Robert Fico was already known for his disastrous relations with the press. In front of Slovak journalists, who regularly accused the Government of corruption, he did not hesitate to publicly describe them as “idiotic hyenas” and “dirty anti-Slovak prostitutes.”

Following his resignation, an anti-corruption coalition took power in the 2020 elections, but Robert Fico retained his seat in Parliament.

Robert Fico now prefers to do without the press. The candidate, riding the wave of fake news, communicates with his electorate mainly through videos posted on Facebook, YouTube and Telegram, videos that are among the most popular in Slovakia. He even uses misinformation as a campaign tool.

A 2022 survey by the Globsec think tank showed that 54% of Slovaks are receptive to this fake news, because they believe in conspiracy theories according to which the world is governed by secret groups that want to establish a totalitarian world order.

A man who likes big cars

On the streets of Bratislava, posters from Robert Fico’s party promise “stability, order and well-being”, slogans of which he wants to be the guarantor. In the world he proposes, migrants and LGBTIQ + people are the target of his most virulent attacks.

“I will certainly never be in favor of them [los homosexuales] get married, as happens in other countries,” he recently told the press, after calling the adoption of children by same-sex couples a “perversion,” an adoption that is not allowed in Slovakia.

He is married to a lawyer with whom he has a son. According to Slovak media, the couple is separated. The politician, a lover of fast cars, football and bodybuilding, does not hide his admiration for the authoritarianism of Vladimir Putin, describes the Slovak sociologist Michal Vasecka in his book titled “Fico: obsessed with power.”

Vladimir Putin fan

Robert Fico recently said that he would not authorize the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin, with an international warrant, if he ever came to Slovakia. As for his country’s commitment to Ukraine, the candidate promises to end military aid to kyiv.

“Its relations with Russia are historically determined by the socialist motto ‘With the Soviet Union for eternity,'” writes Michal Vasecka.

Robert Fico, who has spent his life navigating the political spectrum, began his career in the Communist Party when he was a professional lawyer.

In 1999 he left the Party of the Democratic Left (SDL), political heir to the Communist Party, to found his own, the Smer-SD. In 2006, this party won a landslide victory in Parliament, catapulting Robert Fico to the position of Prime Minister, two years after Slovakia’s accession to the EU.

Robert Fico then launched a coalition with the far-right Slovak National Party (SNS), which shared his anti-refugee rhetoric and populist leanings, and then bolstered his popularity during the global financial crisis of 2008 and 2009 by refusing to impose austerity measures.

During the 2015 migrant crisis in Europe, he opposed migrants, refusing to “give rise to a distinct Muslim community in Slovakia” and criticizing the European quota program aimed at distributing refugees.

Misogynistic insults

Robert Fico first gained European reputation as his country’s representative before the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, from 1994 to 2000.

He, who had hailed Slovakia’s adoption of the euro as a “historic decision”, now openly attacks the EU, NATO and war-torn Ukraine to seduce far-left and extreme voters. right.

True to form, he uses provocation, vulgarity and misogyny, using the Slovak president Zuzana Caputova as his scapegoat for several years. Nicknamed the “Erin Brockovich” of Slovakia, this anti-corruption lawyer and environmentalist took over as head of the country in 2019.

In an article, Le Monde describes a scene rich in meaning about Robert Fico’s provocations. In May 2022, during the Labor Day celebrations, he did not hesitate to make the crowd shout the term “American whore” at Zuzana Caputova, before adding into the microphone himself that “the more whore a person is, the more famous.” becomes”.

With AFP