Getting emotional in the best style of Josep Lluís Núñez, which he increasingly resembles in some forms and speeches, sending away any hint of self-criticism and raising the flag of the external enemy as the absolute culprit. In any manual of populism and victimhood you would find Joan Laporta’s speech this Tuesday. All the sufferings of the club to register Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor have been caused by LaLiga, the Federation, the media, the opposition, the other teams and the forces of evil that roam the world. According to him, his board of directors and Joan Laporta himself have no responsibility for the fact that the midfielder and the forward could not participate in the first two games of the year. Asked directly to see if he had done anything wrong, his response was clear: “We have done what we had to do, the club has to be managed like that.” He only needed to get a medal like Magic Andreu did in the 80s and 90s.

Because that is President Laporta today. When he landed in 2003 accompanied by a joint board, he was called the Barcelona Kennedy. Fresh, charismatic and modern. But 22 years later it is as if it had gone back in time. His words are Nuñista and his forms are sometimes similar to those of Gaspart, Mendoza or Jesús Gil (with the cut of the sleeves included).

The president of FC Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta Enric Fontcuberta / EFE

The Barcelona president did what politicians who have been in office for years have a habit of doing: believing that he is the institution. That Barça is his playpen. He did so by saying that it was not about defending Laporta, but about defending Barça. Or what is the same, criticizing the president is criticizing the club. Conclusion: The club is him. Napoleonic reasoning that sometimes leads to incredible answers. Like when he said that he did not want to give attention to the matter of Thomas Heurtel because he was a player who negotiated with Madrid as a Barça baseman. As if those responsible for the section had not been the ones who made him travel from China before backing out of hiring him.

His speech of “we have resisted against everything and everyone” sold registering the players as a great success, even if it was in a precautionary manner. Therefore, what most or all teams do, which is to sign players and process their transfer, must be considered a triumph, in Laporta’s eyes. This is as if the team delegate from time immemorial, Carles Naval, came out to the center of the field to be applauded in each game after presenting the players’ files to the referee. The president showed his chest for being able to count on the footballers that the club has on its payroll. Despite the fact that to do so it has sold assets of the future, such as VIP boxes. “Poor Barça if someone from the opposition pilots it,” said Laporta. But at this rate, poor, very poor will be the one who succeeds him in office. The ham of the coming years is already being devoured now.