For three decades, Fernando Savater (San Sebastián, 1947) taught the Ethics subject at the University of the Basque Country. The terrorist organization Eta was active at that time and the professor had to walk through the corridors and enter the classrooms under escort. Many friends and colleagues who, like him, criticized this criminal group were killed. ‘Solo integra’l (Ariel) is the title of his new book where he compiles his columns published in the newspaper El País, texts that have fermented over time and to which he returns to visit with perspective and even greater wisdom.

The title of the book is inspired by a discipline of free climbing in which the mountaineer undertakes an arduous journey to the top without the aid of equipment, a metaphor for knowledge. In this ascent that Savater has practiced since his youth there is loneliness, concentration and also risks, as has been seen. The latter change according to the terrain he faces. In all of them he raises his voice without fear, although there are certain issues and challenges that are often repeated.

“That hard time, when Eta committed crimes, has been prolonged ideologically. Because, although now we don’t have violence, the presence of separatism is still there and occupies a role and a place in the Basque and Spanish Parliament. The Government today has a series of connections and support with what were the political branch of Eta”, highlights one of the most influential intellectual voices in the world, according to the British magazine Prospect.

With an Andalusian father and a Madrid mother, Savater has roots in Argentina, where his maternal grandmother was born, but he and his siblings were born in the Basque Country. Next to the sea he finds the serenity to carry out his reflections, to understand democracy, power and pain.

There is a phrase by the filmmaker Luis García Berlanga that he uses as an epigraph in his book: ‘I am so selfish that I fight for the happiness of others, so that they don’t bother me’. Can you fight for the happiness of others? How do you fight?

I don’t have any special tricks. Seeking the happiness of others is simply not trying to harm them, the old motto of ethics: ‘Do not do to others what you do not want them to do to you’. It is not so much about doing something positive, because we do not know very well what are the things that make others happy, but, instead, we know the things that can make others unhappy.

A part of his essay is about grief and the loss of a loved one (he writes it when he was grieving after the death of his wife, Sara). It is often repeated that “what does not kill you makes you stronger”. That is true? Do we get stronger in the face of pain?

I honestly don’t see positive aspects of pain. There are always people who try to make a virtue of necessity. Pain teaches you many things, but not those that increase your strength. On the contrary, you realize your vulnerability. Everyone who has suffered realizes how vulnerable they are. You may believe that you can take it all, until something truly painful happens to you. From there you leave with a more real, deeper, more experienced knowledge of life, but also with a background of bitterness that does not go away.

Where do you find certainties today in this world where everything seems to be fast and unpredictable? What are you clinging to?

When you are young you pretend to play all the instruments in the orchestra. Over time you focus on the things you do best and enjoy the most. That reduces health, but also maintains a certain intensity. Today I dedicate myself to what seems most substantive to me: cinema, reading and love (Savater has formed a new couple, he writes in the prologue of his new book). Love is important because one lives for someone and not for something. The things in the world have never interested me much.

Do you believe in the horoscope? Is there any ancient knowledge that allows us to anticipate something of the future?

No. Nothing allows us to anticipate the future. They are compensatory dreams. There is only thought in the sense of experience, knowledge of science, of tradition, but there are no ancient revelations. We have been born ignoring almost everything and we will die ignoring almost everything.

What philosophers of the present and the past would you say help us best to understand the vulnerability of the individual?

Philosophy is a tradition, a chain, where there are always some links in that chain that you like more than others. I remain faithful to the authors who have always interested me, such as Spinoza or Schopenhauer. Today I prefer to read novels, or diaries and memoirs, the vital revelations of people.

And also Shakespeare, an omnipresent author in his work. In one of his columns he mentions Hamlet and his desire to mend the world. How can we improve the world?

Albert Camus was asked this question, and he replied that he was just not spoiling it. Enough.

‘Integral Only’, the title of his most recent book, involves risks. How much do criticism or attacks weigh on you, for example, in this era of cancellation?

I think old age has few advantages, but one of them is that frankly I don’t give a damn what they say about me. I try to be as sincere and cordial as possible when I write, touch a little the heart of the person who reads me and, of course, the brain, and that’s it. When I finish writing something and I think I’ve done it sincerely and doing my best to say it, I stay calm. Then, the fact that there is a revolution and people get angry, all of that honestly doesn’t worry me at all.

You call yourself a progressive. What is it today to be progressive?

This that we have been talking about: those who somehow try not to increase the evils in the world and, logically, try to solve some of the problems without incurring worse ones; that is to say, trying to mitigate the evils without creating different ones. We are born surrounded by evils and injustices and so we will die.

There are increasingly evident manifestations, such as what happened recently in Brazil, where authoritarianisms besiege democracy and its institutions, journalism, etc. How to explain this wave in so many Western countries?

In Spain we have known populist, demagogic movements for a long time, and unfortunately we have them in the government itself. We don’t need to look for them outside because they are here. Movements of this type have always existed. Now we remember that nonsense of the seizure of Congress when Trump lost the elections, but when he won them there were a series of demonstrations that lasted for months in the United States against that result. Here in Spain we have had a coup attempt in Catalonia, separatist, we have had demonstrations that have surrounded the Congress, but since they were from the left it seems that they are less talked about. The problem, in Brazil or in the United States, is that there have been elections with very close results. That creates a division in society and there are those who take advantage of that division to break the political institutions. Democracy is something that must be defended, it is not something that is achieved and is there, like the dawn or the sea, which is seen from afar or admired. Democracy is a process and we must always be vigilant. It doesn’t have autopilot.



How do you explain the desire of President Pedro Sánchez to reform justice? Does it have to do only with trying to benefit the independentistas or is there also their desire to perpetuate themselves in power?

He wants to reform justice in his favor. He supports his power in the separatists and then he has to make concessions: the annulment of the crime of sedition is a concession made to this sector, the reform of the crime of embezzlement, too. Work is being done so that what it has been until now is not a crime, so that criminals can feel protected. That is very dangerous, because the protection of the delinquent is the weakness of the State.

He dedicates several of his columns to Pablo Iglesias, former second vice president of government and one of the founders of Podemos, a column of thought related to Kirchnerism. Why did this leader lose strength? Is he planning his return in 2023?

What surprised me is how someone at some point could trust a movement and a guy like Pablo Iglesias. Amazing. When he got four million votes, I said: ‘I didn’t know there were so many fools in Spain.’ Those of us who know many Spanish-American countries and that leftist populism were more prepared to know that this discourse is a hoax. Here a hope awoke. Fortunately, its prestige has been diminishing. Although not as much as it should, because there is a kind of superstition in Spain that the person on the left is better and smarter and that is nonsense.

He defines the populist leader as an ’emotional intelligence hooligan’. Where is the weakness of those who allow themselves to be led by a leader of these characteristics?

I think that populism is the democracy of the poor. The problem with democracy is that it requires a certain education, knowledge. The Greeks were the inventors of democracy and also of pedagogy. We must create citizens capable of deciding. If they tell you what to decide, you are not free. Education is what gives meaning to democracy.

“Iglesias belongs to a glamorous left, nourished by macaws and recently imported arepas of Bolivarian chatter, something like García Márquez’s magical realism applied to progressivism,” he writes. Should we continue to think in left-right terms or are we faced with another dichotomy: populism-democracy?

I prefer to talk about populism-democracy. All modern democracies are founded on freedoms and social protection conditions. There are governments where social protection prevails more; and others, freedom and the ability to exercise freedom. Both things are essential. Demagogy and populism can be from the right or from the left. The graduation between the two is a choice of society.

There is an issue that is becoming more and more complex and that is the denial of Darwinian principles in certain academic and intellectual sectors. In his book, he talks about gender self-determination and says that it is a “crime against biology.” Because?

There is a growing subjectivism and this has positive things: the human being has his own purposes and does not simply follow a chain determined by biological evolution, that is, biology lets us choose. The human being is a predetermined being to free himself, to have his own options. But, on the other hand, this has led to the idea that the human will can be imposed on nature, to biological determinations, the idea that we can invent a totally new being and impose it by law. We cannot invent a completely new being and also impose it by law. There are determinations that we cannot deny and we must learn to live within them. Skipping these determinations has consequences, because there are people who must spend their entire lives taking medication because they have chosen another sex than they have. That is, it is a business for some, but a disaster for many people. Life has guidelines and we cannot openly skip them. I am not talking about people’s erotic preferences at all.

Are you optimistic about the future of humanity in a context of hyperactivity, social networks, mental health problems, etc.?

I think that the question for free beings should not be what is going to happen in the future, but what are we going to do so that the least bad thing happens. Our projects are the most important thing, the only thing. What will happen? Well, what we will let happen.