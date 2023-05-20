The literary festival Centroamérica Cuenta celebrates its tenth anniversary in the Dominican Republic since Wednesday as a space for the projection of Ibero-American letters and reflection on some of the challenges of contemporary societies: journalism, freedom of expression, coexistence or climate change. The event, promoted by the Nicaraguan writer and Cervantes Prize winner Sergio Ramírez and today turned into an itinerant due to the persecution of the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, hosts this Friday afternoon a conversation about populism and its relationship with democracy in Latin America .

In collaboration with the festival, EL PAÍS broadcasts this dialogue between the Mexican chronicler Alma Guillermoprieto, the Dominican historian Bernardo Vega, the British journalist Michael Reid, an expert on the region, and the Dominican diplomat Flavio Darío Espinal and Javier Lafuente, deputy director of EL COUNTRY America. The speakers will dissect the situation in Latin America in the face of the consolidation of authoritarian regimes such as the Nicaraguan one or the rise of markedly populist political phenomena such as the one promoted by Nayib Bukele in El Salvador. Are we facing a return or the end of ideologies?

