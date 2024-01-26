Friday, January 26, 2024
Population | The search engine shows what kind of people actually live in your neighborhood – See the situation in Finland as a whole

January 26, 2024


HS's search engine tells you based on the zip code, what kind of people live in your neighborhood and how the situation has changed in the last 20 years.

Finland has in the past twenty years not only aged, but also become more educated and prosperous. This article tells you how your area has changed since 2000 and what kind of people live in your neighborhood.

HS compared the data published by Statistics Finland on Friday with the situation at the turn of the millennium. In the search field, enter your zip code, or another zip code, according to which area you want to view.

