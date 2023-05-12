Friday, May 12, 2023
Population | The number of Finnish citizenships granted to Russians increased drastically

May 12, 2023
Finnish citizenship was granted to a total of 10,198 foreign citizens permanently residing in Finland.

Finland the number of people who received citizenship increased by 54 percent from the previous year, says Statistics Finland.

In 2022, Finnish citizenship was granted to a total of 10,198 foreign citizens living permanently in Finland, which was 3,555 more than the previous year.

The most citizenships were granted to Russians. Citizenship was granted to 2,062 Russian citizens last year, which was almost 80 percent more than the previous year.

The second highest number of citizenships was granted to Iraqis, who were about one in ten of those who received citizenship. The third largest number of Finnish citizenships were granted to Estonian citizens.

Ukrainians were granted the ninth most citizenships.

About 54 percent of those who received Finnish citizenship were women. The average age of those who received citizenship was 29 years.

