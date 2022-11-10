Population survey | There are now 8 billion of us, and more people are born into the world every day, almost the size of a couple of Oulu

the eighth billion man is born on earth on Tuesday, November 15. That’s what they say UN population researchers.

The UN has the authority to say so. Its annual report on world population trends was published for the 27th time in the summer. World Population Day was July 11.

Very few people consider eight billion people a milestone for humanity, or worthy of any celebration.

On the contrary, it is a scary exclamation mark.

That is, equal to the previous number seven billion people “celebrated” just recently, 2011.

Population explosion to be continued. But there is something hopeful about the new even figures. The UN does not expect the ninth “reset” until 2037.

The next billion people will therefore accumulate more slowly. It will take about 15 years, while the interval between the previous billions was only 11. The world’s population is now growing at the slowest rate since 1950less than one percent per year.

It was time to brake. In the worst predictions of the early 21st century, in 2100 us there were supposed to be a frightening 14 billion on Earth.

Now the new century starts with 10.4 billion, the UN calculates – and maybe it will stay there.

Thousands of people gathered in Mali’s capital, Bamako, for a demonstration at the beginning of the year..

The tenth billion could already be cautiously celebrated, perhaps in 2058. You see, the world’s population would first stabilize at the beginning of the 21st century and then slowly start to decrease.

However, the increase will continue until the leap year 2100, because girl children born before then will grow to fertile age.

We know that future mothers are giving birth to fewer children than previous generations. Fortunately, most of them are more educated than before. It reduces the desire to have children. Another big factor lowering population curves is contraception. It is becoming more and more common.

An even number symbol chosen by the UN again one baby that will be born on November 15th. The baby farts for the first time that day about 385,000like every single day this year and next year.

Pretty sure she is a girl from a poor family. He may live in a country where the large number of people is a problem.

His childhood is also hampered by the state of the environment, poor health care, perhaps poor nutrition, even war or strife.

Number 8,000,000,000 doesn’t really say how many of us there are.

Numerous zeros don’t make everyday thinking easier, they mess it up. There are too many zeros.

Let’s compare. There are Finns now about 5.56 million and the earth’s population will soon exceed 8 billion. Therefore, about every 1,400 people on the planet are Finnish.

So, almost twice as many people as the population of Oulu are born on Earth every day.

If all the children born in the world could reach the standard of living of an Oulu resident, the earth would have to manufacture – every day – products that almost every Oulu resident has: apartments, cars, electronics and much more, in thousands. And food on top. Daily.

The world is big and there are many factories, but producing such a large amount of goods every day for decades seems quite challenging.

In Kolkata, India, buses are full during rush hour.

8 billion people at the end of 2022 is necessarily an estimate. Demographers estimate that there are up to 50 million people in one direction or another.

The reading bias is also acknowledged by the UN.

It has not been possible to create an accounting of populations on Earth that would be comprehensive and universally accepted. Countries count their citizens in their own ways.

That’s why estimates of the number of own people fluctuate wildly. The UN regularly receives assessments from different countries and sums them up into one.

The internet is booming – at the same pace – population counters, which follow the world’s population from moment to moment.

The last three digits of the clocks change rapidly, a bit like fractions of a second in the timing of competitive sports.

However, population clocks offer different numbers. However, the zero number 8,000,000,000 is flashing on every watch during this winter.

Half of the world’s population growth from 2020 to 2050 will be concentrated in eight countries:

Nigeria, Tanzania, Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Pakistan, India and the Philippines.

In the rest of the world, already two out of three people live in a country or region where a woman gives birth to less than 2.1 children on average. That figure is required for zero population growth.

The exact number is 2.075. The number should stay below that number for a long time, for generations. Then the population of the whole earth would start to decrease.

Demographers say 2.1 as the net renewal rate. The whole globe net renewal rate there are only 2.44 children per mother, says the UN.

Everywhere has come down. In Ethiopia, for example, families only wish for three children. A generation or two ago, five or six children were wanted.

Sub-Saharan Africa is a well-known tragedy for population researchers, but there are two ways to go there as well. Back in the early 1950s, in some African countries, about 5.05 children were born per mother.

“ Just under seven percent of all people who have ever lived are alive now.

Population went on a rocket-like rise in the world during the last 200 years or so. One milestone is the year 1804, when the billion was broken.

Before that, some hundreds of millions of people lived on Earth for millennia. And at the beginning of human times even less.

One definition is that Homo sapiens evolved on Earth about 300,000 years ago. The number remained at its lowest several tens of thousands of years ago, perhaps only in the thousands.

Demographers have calculated that perhaps around 118 billion people have lived on Earth throughout time.

So, just under seven percent of all people who have ever lived are living now, today.

Feeding billions of people sustainably is one of the world’s great challenges.

British reporter Zaria Gomett resemble in his population essay that 118 billion may be just the beginning. There will probably be many, many more people living on Earth.

Over a long period of time, the number can accumulate up to a thousand times. But what kind of conditions do they live in who haven’t even been born yet?

According to Gomett, the entire population problem should be approached from this point of view: How to achieve a balance in the number of people that does not put an unreasonable burden on nature.

Gomett says that every inhabitant and family on Earth should internalize this. It’s apparently impossible. Humanity cannot collectively determine what the right number of people is.

There are estimates of the Earth’s sustainable population a long-researched demographer Joel Cohen from Rockefeller and Columbia universities in New York.

Over time, estimates have varied from about a billion people to a thousand billion. At the lower end are the ecologists, at the other end are the billionaire Elon Musk’s such hopefuls.

Already in 1679 the microscope inventor Anton von Leeuwenhoek The Netherlands bravely calculated the correct population for the world. He claimed that the Earth could support 13.4 billion people.

He hadn’t heard anything about the earth’s carrying capacity, but based his calculations on how many people lived in an area the size of the Netherlands. Then he expanded it to the whole world.

Demographer Samir KC has recently calculated what would result if the net reproduction number remained strictly at 1.84 children per mother for a very long time. The number would remain the same for the entire next millennium, i.e. until the year 3000.

The figure of 1.84 is not made up of wind, because the UN itself predicts that number for the year 2100.

Terrestrial the population would collapse in the years 2100–3000. First, it would drop to 1.97 billion in 2500. From there, the drop would only continue to 227 million in 3000.

Then perhaps very few would argue that there are too many people on Earth. On the contrary, one could worry about population collapse.

However, before the year 2500 we have to adapt to a different world. Very soon, in 2030, for example, there will already be more than 660 cities in the world, where more than one million people live.