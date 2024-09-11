Population suffers from shortage of drinking water in Cuba

The drinking water supply crisis in Cuba continues to make life difficult for residents in several regions of the country, affecting more than 600,000 people, according to information from the state newspaper Granmapublished this Tuesday (10) by the Cubanet portal.

According to the Cubanet article, which was written anonymously by a citizen who still lives on the communist island, the lack of maintenance on pumping systems, the shortage of spare parts and fuel, added to the frequent blackouts, have made the situation of drinking water shortages unsustainable, especially in provinces like Holguín, where, according to the article on the Cuban portal, the population is “desperate for solutions.”

In the Alex Urquiola neighborhood of the city of Holguín, capital of the province of the same name, Lilian Eloísa Pedraza expresses her frustration with the situation: “They turn on the water a little early in the morning and at that time most of the population is asleep and can’t get anything.” This reality reflects the collapse of public water supply structures, which has forced many Cubans to resort to improvised solutions, such as extracting water from wells, which, according to Cubanet, are often contaminated, increasing the risk of disease. For those who can afford it, the alternative is to purchase water from private suppliers, but this solution is far from being affordable for the majority of the population.

The water crisis is not limited to Holguín. Cubanet reports that other provinces such as Pinar del Río, Artemisa, Santiago de Cuba, Granma, Villa Clara and Cienfuegos are also facing similar difficulties. Quoted by the website, Cuban José Antonio Hernández Álvarez, president of the Water and Sanitation Business Group, a state-owned company of the Cuban regime, attributed the worsening of the problem to the lack of maintenance and insufficient supply of resources to the sector, which leaves the population at the mercy of a system that is unable to meet their basic needs.

Beatriz Lorenzo, a resident of the Ramón Quintana neighborhood in Holguín, questioned the management of the Aqueduct and Sewage Company to Cubanet: “I don’t know where the water is leaking to, because it rained a lot,” she said, highlighting the apparent inefficiency of the public company responsible for the supply. The desperation has led to protests in several locations, such as San Miguel del Padrón in Havana, where outraged citizens are calling for an urgent solution, the Cuban portal reported.

Meanwhile, residents like Miguel Antonio Diéguez, from the community of Luz in Holguín, are forced to take drastic measures to ensure access to water.

“I had been without water for eight days, which did not come from the aqueduct and there were no drinking water points; so I solved the problem with a well, with the risk of the water becoming contaminated,” Diéguez explained to Cubanet. The solution, although risky, reflects the desperation of a population that sees no way out of the current problem.

In Cuba, according to Cubanet, the minimum cost to dig a well is 24,000 pesos (US$875.29, at the current exchange rate), an unattainable amount for a large part of the population, who survive on an average salary of just over 4,000 pesos (US$166.72, at the current exchange rate).

Other residents report the severity of the situation. Frank Aguilar, who also lives in Holguín, linked the lack of clean water to persistent food shortages, which have increased hunger on the communist island.

Dissatisfaction with the island’s regime is evident. For Cuban César Vázquez, the water crisis is the result of systematic negligence on the part of Miguel Díaz-Canel’s communist regime.

“We have had more than 60 years of communism in Cuba, we will reach 80 and even 100; a million years go by and we do not see progress or advancement,” he concluded, demonstrating the frustration of a population that no longer has any hope of seeing significant improvements in their living conditions.