For the vice president, support is important, but it will not decide this year's municipal elections

The vice president, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), said on Tuesday (2.Jan.2024) that Brazilians “have wisdom” and will separate national issues from municipal ones when voting in this year’s elections. “The population completely separates municipal elections from state and national elections. The population has wisdom. This year's election is municipal, it's a local matter. It's the city's theme, that's what counts”, Alckmin told CNN Brazil. According to him, what matters in 2024 is “urban issue”, such as transport, health and school. “And support is important too, it is an endorsement, but it will not decide the election. [O que] Decide election [é] the city's theme, is the candidate's ability to interpret the hope of bringing confidence to the population”, he added.