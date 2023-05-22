Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

It’s raining ash southeast of Mexico City. The Popocatépetl volcano is active. People in the region should be ready for an evacuation.

Munich/Mexico City – The Popocatépetl volcano has been spewing ash, steam and gas for days. In view of the increased activity, the government of Mexico has now declared the second highest warning level. This means that the population should be ready for an evacuation. On Monday, the national civil defense is expected to check escape routes and instructions from emergency shelters.

On January 9, 2020, the Popocatépetl volcano erupted for the last time: Mexico’s government is currently fearing the next eruption. © Special/dpa/picture alliance

25 million people affected: Mexico government raises warning level for Popocatépetl volcano

The Disaster Prevention Authority also recommends that people in the region stay indoors if possible. If you go outside, you should protect your mouth, nose and eyes.

Popocatépetl is located around 85 kilometers southeast of the Mexican capital, Mexico City. About 25 million people live within a radius of 100 kilometers around the volcano.

The government has already closed 900 schools because of the ash rain, and air traffic at two airports in Mexico City was temporarily canceled on Saturday.

Popocatépetl is one of the most active volcanoes in Mexico – last eruption occurred in 2013

The Popocatépetl is one of the most active volcanoes in the country. There is a twelve-kilometre exclusion zone around it. He last spat lava in January 2020. The last major eruption occurred in 2013. At that time, the ash reached four districts of Mexico City.

A natural phenomenon occurred in the Mexican state of Puebla last year that experts could not explain. A gigantic crater opened up. And the hole in the ground kept growing. (moe with dpa)