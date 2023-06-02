In the indoor pool at Kinuta Park, the elderly are in the majority. Two thirds of the non-swimmers’ pool are cordoned off so that around 50 seniors can practice water aerobics. The few children who splash in the Tokyo swimming pool that day have to make do with the remaining third of the pool and keep making room for other old people who wade through the water. The baby pool is empty.

Tim Kanning Correspondent for business and politics in Japan based in Tokyo.

It’s a snapshot. But it is symbolic of Japanese society, which is aging faster than almost any other in the world. On average, the Japanese live four years longer than, for example, the Germans. At the same time, the number of births is falling. In 2022, fewer than 800,000 babies were born in Japan for the first time on record. The number of births is falling much faster than the government expected. On average, every woman in Japan has just 1.2 children.

“Unprecedented” measures

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida now wants to spend a lot of money to fight falling birth rates, as he explained to a council of experts in Tokyo. With additional annual expenditure of 3.5 trillion yen – that’s the equivalent of a good 23 billion euros – he wants to make it easier for the Japanese to decide to have children over the next three years. Kishida spoke of “unprecedented” measures: “Our support for childcare will match that of Sweden, which ranks among OECD members at the top in family support per child. That heralds a new era.”





So far, Japan has only spent 1.7 percent of its gross domestic product on supporting families with children, in Sweden it is 3.4 percent according to the OECD, Germany is just below that. Kishida said now is the last opportunity to halt the downtrend that is casting a shadow over Japan’s long-term growth prospects.







On the one hand, child benefit is now to be increased and expanded. In the future, it should not only be paid until the children are 15 years old, but until they leave school. The amounts are to be increased for families with three children and more. Salary caps should be lifted. In addition, young parents should receive more money directly after the birth, so that they do not have any losses in the available salary in the first four weeks.

Where the money will come from is unclear

However, the question of financing is still open. It should be resolved by the end of the year. Kishida insists that he does not want to raise the sum through tax increases. Instead, the country should rather take on new debt. In addition, budget funds for the project should be “prioritized”.

The aging and shrinking population is a major problem for Japan. The National Institute for Population Research assumes that as early as 2056 the current population of 125 million could drop below the 100 million mark. Japan has been gradually relaxing its strict immigration policy for several years. But the possibilities of absorbing the population decline through immigration are difficult for the island state in the Far East.





Like Japan, Germany has also taken Sweden’s family policy as a model, so that the desire for children does not fall by the wayside in this country. The previous governments already relied on a mix of financial support for families and the expansion of childcare. The reforms included the introduction of parental allowance with the partner months, the legal entitlement to a childcare place from the child’s first year and more flexible working hours.







Birth rates are falling around the world

The birth rate in Germany, at 1.5 to 1.6 children per woman, is now in line with the EU average. The former model country Sweden now also belongs to this field. Overall, fewer children are born in the Scandinavian countries. Why this is so is still being researched.





Some of the explanations given are economic factors such as unemployment, but also social changes such as separations. Italy, Spain and Portugal have the lowest birth rates in an EU comparison with a value of 1.2 children per woman. In order for the population not to shrink (without immigration from abroad), the average number of children per woman would have to be 2.1. But there is a downward trend worldwide, even in African countries.

Federal Minister for Family Affairs Lisa Paus (Greens), like her predecessors, is focusing on further improving the framework conditions for the compatibility of work and family. “If there is an appropriate social infrastructure and parents can live a balance between family and work, then the birth rate will increase accordingly,” she said in the Bundestag. In Western countries with a particularly conservative attitude towards the topic of family and the role of women – according to the motto “Women must give birth” – one sees “that exactly the opposite is happening”. “Neither mother’s duty nor mother’s cross is the solution,” the family minister replied to an AfD MP.

The aim of a modern division of tasks and work in the family is to serve, among other things, the planned family start-up law: from next year, fathers or partners of the mothers should be entitled to paid professional leave of 14 days immediately after the birth of the child. The draft law is currently undergoing inter-ministerial approval.