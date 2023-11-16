The United Nations World Food Program warned this Thursday that the population of Gaza, with only 10% of the necessary food entering the Strip since the beginning of the conflict, “faces the immediate possibility of starvation.”



“Food and water supplies are virtually non-existent and only a fraction of what is needed is arriving across borders. With winter fast approaching, unsafe and overcrowded shelters, and a lack of clean water, civilians face the immediate possibility of starvation,” said WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain.

Since the outbreak of the conflict with Hamas on October 7, after an attack by the Islamist group that left 1,200 dead in Israel, Israeli bombings have resulted in more than 11,500 deaths in Gaza and the destruction of much of the infrastructure, homes and residential buildings.

Likewise, around 1.5 million people are displaced, most of them in the south of the Strip, and Israel has imposed an almost total blockade on access to food, water, gasoline or supplies such as medicine, which causes an extreme humanitarian crisis in Gaza, especially in its hospitals, many of them not functioning.

“There is no way to meet current hunger needs with a single operational border crossing. The only hope is to open another safe passage for humanitarian access to bring life-saving food to Gaza,” McCain said in a statement.

Food supplies to the Gaza Strip are in short supply at a supermarket in Khan Yunis.

Earlier this week, WFP confirmed the closure of the last bakery it operated in partnership with the agency due to lack of fuel, the shortage of which has caused “a devastating stoppage of bread production in Gaza’s 130 bakeries” and “bread, a staple food for Gaza’s population, is in short supply or non-existent.”

Fuel shortages are also paralyzing humanitarian distribution and operations, including the delivery of food assistance, explains the WFP, revealing that “even when trucks from Egypt arrived and unloaded supplies in Gaza on Tuesday, they were unable to reach civilians in shelters due to a lack of fuel for the distribution vehicles.”

“Without access to fuel, our ability to provide bread or transport food to those in need has been severely compromised, essentially bringing life to a standstill in Gaza. People are going hungry,” said Samer Abdeljaber, WFP Representative for Palestine.

Empty shelves in a supermarket in the Gaza Strip.

Of the 1,129 trucks that have entered Gaza since the opening of the Rafah border crossing on October 21, Only 447 transported food, according to the UN agency, which warned that “the volume remains regrettably insufficient: “The food that has entered Gaza only reaches 7% of the population’s minimum daily caloric needs.”

“Gaza’s food infrastructure is no longer functioning; only 25% of WFP-contracted stores remain open and others have run out of essential foodstuffs. Local markets have been completely closed,” the note explains.

The situation, with small quantities of food “at alarmingly inflated prices” and of little use without the ability to cook, is forcing them to survive on one meal a day: “for the lucky ones, that includes canned food, although some people have resorted to consumption of raw onions and eggplants”.

“The collapse of food supply chains is a catastrophic turning point in an already desperate situationin which the population has been stripped of its basic needs,” Abdeljaber explained.

EFE