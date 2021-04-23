Population In Finland, more people died in 2020 than in 2019, and the decline in the birth rate stopped

Women died an average of 6.9 years older than men.

In 2020 More people died in Finland than in 2019, according to Statistics Finland’s mortality statistics published on Friday. In 2020, there were 55,488 deaths, which is 1,539 more than in the previous year.

Last year, men died on average 75.3 years old and women 82.1 years old. The median age of death was 77.8 years for men and 85.5 years for women. This means that half of the deaths died at a median age of death and half at a median age of death.

The life expectancy of the newborn in 2020 was 79 years for boys and 84.6 years for girls. Compared to 2019, the life expectancy of boys decreased by 0.13 years and the life expectancy of girls increased by 0.09 years.

Newborn life expectancy tells how many years an average 0-year-old would live if mortality remained at its current level.

Birth rate the nine-year decline stopped in 2020.

Last year, a total of 46,463 children were born, which is 850 children more than in 2019. The number of births in 2019 still decreased by 1,964 children from the previous year.

According to the birth rate in 2020, a woman would give birth to an average of 1.37 children, according to 2019, 1.35 children. By age group, the fertility rate increased the most last year among women aged 30–34 years. Their fertility rate was 95 children per thousand women, compared to 92 in 2019.

Birth rates are examined by relating the number of births to women of childbearing age. The measurement generally uses a total fertility rate, which tells you how many children a woman would have in her lifetime if the birth rate remained at the level of the accounting year.

Infant deaths that is, there were 83 children who died under the age of one last year. The number is the smallest in the history of independent Finland for the second year in a row. In 2019, the number was 96.

The lowest number of infant deaths per thousand live births in measurement history was measured in 2015. At that time, the figure was 1.7. Last year, the figure was 1.8.

Birth rates fell from 2010 to 2019, but last year the decline stopped.­