The numbers from the latest Istat report on the resident population in Italy: people, in the coming years, will be fewer and fewer

There is not much positive data coming from the new report Istat on the Italian populationcalled “Forecast of the resident population and families – base 1/1/2023”. In fact, the number of people who will live in Italy will not increase in the next few years, indeed, will decrease: from approximately 59 million on 1 January 2023 to 58.6 million in 2030, to 54.8 million in 2050 up to 46.1 million in 2080. The ratio between individuals of working age (15-64 years) and not (0-14 and 65 years and over) will go from about three to two in 2023 to about one to one in 2050. With amiddle age world of 51.5 years by 2050 (50.8 for Italy), in Noon there will be a faster aging process. A trend that seems irreversible, even if there are margins of uncertainty. It seems, for example, that in 20 years there will be approximately one million more familiesbut they will be more fragmented. Fewer couples with children, more couples without: by 2043, less than one in four families will be made up of a couple with children, more than one in five will have no children. We will have over four million fewer residents by 2050.

Possible scenarios in the coming years

In detail, between 2014 and 2023, the country has lost approximately 1.35 million residents (from 60.3 million to just under 59). In line with this trend, the Forecast scenario “median” contemplates a further decline of 439 thousand individuals by 2030 (58.6 million), with an average annual rate of change of -1.1. In the medium term, the population decrease would be more accentuated: from 58.6 million to 54.8 million between 2030 and 2050 (average annual rate of change of -3.3). To the extent that the demographic hypotheses contemplated under the median scenario, by 2080 the population would fall to 46.1 million, decreasing by a further 8.8 million compared to 2050 (-5.8 on annual average) while the overall decline from the base year of the exercise (2023) would amount to 12.9 million residents. Thepopulation evolution reflects the principle, typical of demographic forecasts, of becoming more uncertain the further away from the base year one gets. In 2050, its 90% confidence interval (i.e. that its presumed value falls between two extremes with a probability of 90%) oscillates between 52.7 and 57.0 million. Thirty years later it is between 39.3 and 53.1 million.

In the most favorable scenario, therefore, the population could suffer a loss of “only” 5.9 million between 2023 and 2080, of which 2.0 million by 2050. In the least favorable case, however, the population decline would reach 19.7 million individuals by 2080, 6.3 million of which already in sight of 2050. In conclusion, within the scope of reasonable and reasoned hypotheses (i.e. those potentially foreseeable for the country, unless we hypothesize replacement level scenarios) the population will decreasebut the extent of the reduction may present profoundly different numerical evidence one from the other, which recall in the image not only demographic, but also social and economic scenarios that are equally different. progressive depopulation affects the entire territorybut with differences between North, Center and South which make this issue reach a significant dimension especially in this last distribution. According to the median scenario, in short term it is expected in the North (+1.5 per year until 2030) a slight but significant increase in population, on the contrary in Center (-0.9) and especially in the Midday (-4.8) a decrease in residents is expected.

According to Istat, in the intermediate period (2030-2050), and even more so in the long term (2050-2080), the evolutionary framework expands, with a generalized population decline in all geographical areas but retaining more strength in the southern one. Looking to the long termThe North could be reduce by 2.6 million of inhabitants by 2080 but only 50 thousand if we look at 2050. The evolutionary path of the population is very different in Noonwhich in 2080 could reduce by 7.9 million of inhabitants, 3.4 million of whom already by 2050. In the transition that will lead the population from today’s 59 million individuals to approximately 46 in 2080, there will be 21 million births, 44.4 million deaths, 18.2 million immigrations from abroad and 8 million emigrations. In the most reliable scenario, therefore, the population changes radicallyand not only in quantitative terms. The current elderly generations, in fact, bearers of their own values, customs, levels of education and skills will give way to the new ones who in turn will bear the same characteristics but evolved.

The differences between the old and the new generations

The imbalance between old and new generations will grow. Today the country has the following age breakdown: 12.4% of individuals are up to 14 years of age; 63.6% are between 15 and 64 years of age; 24.0% are 65 years of age and older.middle agein the meantime, has brought itself to 46.4 years old and this places Italy, immediately after Japan, among the world leaders in terms of demographic transition, together with other countries in the Mediterranean area (Portugal, Greece, Spain) and Germany. In 2050, people aged 65 and more could represent the 34.5% of the total according to the median scenario, while the 90% confidence interval has a minimum of 33.1% and a maximum of 35.8%. A significant growth it is also expected for the population aged 85 and overthe one within which a larger share of fragile individuals will be concentrated, from 3.8% in 2023 to 7.2% in 2050 with confidence margins between 6.4 and 8%.