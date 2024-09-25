Population growth | Vantaa’s population exceeded the ghost limit

Population growth|Vantaa predicts that population growth will continue in the next few years.

In Vantaa a significant ghost line was broken when the city’s population exceeded 250,000 inhabitants in August, according to Statistics Finland.

More than half of the residents of Vantaa were adults under the age of 40. They were also the majority of the new residents who moved to the city.

The largest number of people from Vantaa were in the greater area of ​​Myyrmäki, where 60,500 people lived at the end of last year. The second largest population of people from Vantaa lived in the greater Tikkurila area, which had a population of 48,900.

The population of these regions also grew the most last year.

Vantaa predicts that population growth will continue.

According to the forecast, the limit of 260,000 inhabitants will be exceeded in 2026 and the limit of 280,000 inhabitants in the early 2030s.

Vantaa is the fourth largest city in Finland.