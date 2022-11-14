Population growth | UN population counter: The threshold of eight billion people will be crossed on Tuesday morning

Another significant event is known in the population statistics. In 2023, India will overtake China as the world’s most populous country.

World the population will exceed eight billion people on Tuesday at 9 a.m. Finnish time, estimates the United Nations.

in the UN counter the clock is ticking towards h-moment, which is of course only indicative. It is impossible to follow the world’s population development precisely, and the anniversary is based on the estimate of UN demographers.

World the population is growing at a tremendous rate. Humanity reached the previous billion just 11 years ago, i.e. seven billion was exceeded in 2011.

The growth rate has slowed down, as it is estimated that it will take 15 years to accumulate the next billion. Nine billion would therefore be reached in 2037.

As a symbol of this equality, the UN chooses one baby that will be born on Tuesday. About 385,000 babies will be born on the “eight billion days”, like every single day this year and next year.

In population statistics there is another landmark event ahead.

UN forecast according to India is about to overtake China as the most populous country in the world. This will happen during the year 2023.

The UN estimates China’s current population at 1.426 billion. There are 1.412 billion Indians.