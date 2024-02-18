Population growth | The population grew by a record amount in Helsinki last year, driven by people who immigrated from abroad

Helsinki's population growth in 2023 was also nationally significant. Helsinki accounted for about a quarter of the total population growth in Finland.

According to preliminary data, population growth last year was at the level of the peak years of the 1960s, as stated in the city of Helsinki's bulletin.

According to Statistics Finland's preliminary data, the population grew by 10,935 people, and at the end of the year there were 674,963 residents.

The last time Helsinki's population grew by more than 10,000 people was in the 1960s, when Helsinki's large suburbs were completed.

In the 21st century, the population of Helsinki has grown by an average of slightly less than 5,000 people per year.

According to the Finnish Immigration Service, citizens of the Philippines, Russia and India in 2023 had the largest number of applicants for a work-based residence permit, the release states.

Domestic migration also returned to winning after the corona pandemic years.

According to preliminary data, Helsinki gained 2,050 people from domestic migration, while the number of people who moved to Helsinki from abroad was 8,500.

In the year 2023, both the birth rate and the death rate decreased.

In 2023, approximately 6,100 children were born in Helsinki, which was the second lowest number of the 21st century.

5,719 people from Helsinki died last year, which was about 200 less than the previous year. However, it is noteworthy that there were more deaths in 2022 than in previous years.

Last year, Helsinki's population growth was mainly aimed at middle-aged and those approaching middle age, aged 30–49.

Regionally the population growth was mainly in those residential areas where a lot of new apartments have been built recently.

The number of inhabitants increased clearly the most in the new area of ​​Pohjois Pasila, by about 1,200 people.

The largest growth areas outside the housing production project areas were Aurinkolahti, Itäkeskus and Veräjämäki.

The final data on Helsinki's population structure and population changes will be published in the spring.