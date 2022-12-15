Home page politics

Of: Christian Sturgeon

Russia continues artillery shelling of Bakhmut. But Ukraine is holding the positions. All news from Bachmut in our newsticker.

Trench warfare for Bachmut: Russia achieves marginal successes on new front in Ukraine war

Russia achieves marginal successes on new front in Ukraine war Russian positions under fire: armed forces of Ukraine strike back

armed forces of Ukraine strike back Editor’s note: In this news ticker we collect all the news about the current situation around Bachmut. information from the Ukraine conflict partly come from the warring parties themselves. They can therefore not be verified unequivocally or independently.

Update from Thursday, December 15, 08:01: The heavy fighting for Bakhmut continues. According to the Reuters news agency, more and more of the once 80,000 residents are leaving the city in the Donbass, which is under constant artillery fire from Russia. So far, however, the troops from Moscow have not been able to break through. Fierce trench warfare erupted around the city, with neither party gaining any notable territory.

Update from Wednesday, December 14, 7:30 p.m.: The city of Bakhmut in the Donbass is heavily contested. Ukraine says it has bombed Russian positions in the region, the Ukrainian military told Telegram. The 71st Fighter Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, together with other units, “took enemy positions near Bakhmut,” it said.

First, the Russian troops were attacked with artillery and mortars. “Then the paratroopers entered the enemy positions and completed the last resistance of the Russian invaders,” quoted Ukrinform the telegram message. About a dozen Russian soldiers were killed in the attack.

A rocket launcher from the Ukrainian army fired on Russian positions around Bakhmut. © ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP

Ukraine War News: Russia Makes Gains on New Front

First report: Bakhmut – Heavy fighting for the city of Bakhmut in the Donbass in the east of the Ukraine continue. Well seems Russia but a marginal success on the new front im Ukraine war to have achieved. According to an assessment by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), forces from the notorious Wagner Group broke through Ukrainian defenses in the eastern part of Bakhmut on Tuesday (December 14) and took control of that part of the city. The US think tank cited Russian sources in its daily update.

Thus, the pro-Russian Telegram channel Rybar reported on Tuesday that Russian assault groups are also advancing north-east of Bakhmut, claiming that the command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is conducting an “emergency rotation of personnel to maintain combat capability.” Russian military bloggers also claimed, according to ISW, that Russian troops are advancing on several roads in the southeastern and eastern sectors of Bakhmut.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian General Staff announced that Ukrainian troops continued to repel Russian attacks northeast of Bakhmut at Verkhnokamianske, Soledar, Yakovlivka and Bakhmutske and south of Bakhmut at Klitschschiyevka, Kurdiumovka and Mayorsk.

News on the Ukraine war: Putin wants to conquer Bakhmut at any price

The city of Bakhmut has been occupied by the Russian President’s troops for months Wladimir Putin attacked, so far without much success. At the forefront of the struggle in Bachmut is the Wagner group, founded by Putin’s ally Yevgeny Prigozhin, also known as “Putin’s cook”. Since withdrawing from the city of Kherson, Russia has been concentrating on the front around Bakhmut. The capture of the region would give the Russian army a morale boost after a series of military defeats.

Apparently, Moscow keeps throwing new soldiers into battle. “It seems that the enemy has infinite human resources,” Volodymyr Nazarenko, a deputy commander of a unit of Ukraine’s National Guard fighting in the region, told Ukrainian media. “The front areas of Bakhmut were completely destroyed. The rest of the city is under constant enemy fire, the enemy is destroying the city.” (cs)