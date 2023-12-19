Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Population | Finland's population has exceeded 5.6 million

December 19, 2023
Population | Finland's population has exceeded 5.6 million

Finland's population was 5,603,075 at the end of November.

Finland the population has exceeded 5.6 million, according to Statistics Finland's preliminary data. At the end of November, the population was 5,603,075.

According to Statistics Finland, Finland's population grew by 39,105 people between January and November of the current year and exceeded 5.6 million in October. Population growth in Finland has been based on emigration from abroad for several years. There were 54,151 more immigrations than emigrations.

Net immigration has increased Finland's population continuously since 1981. On the other hand, natural population growth has been negative for a long time, and without positive net immigration the population would decrease.

Compared to January–November last year, there were 21,017 more immigrations and 2,059 fewer emigrations. There were 6,514 Finnish citizens among the immigrants and 7,901 among the emigrants.

Between January and November, 1,640 fewer children were born compared to 2022, a total of 39,938 children. There were 15,020 fewer births in Finland than deaths.

