Colombia, the third most populous country in Latin America after Brazil and Mexico, with 52.6 million inhabitants, may begin to lose population much sooner than expected. The decline, initially predicted for 2065, had already been brought forward 14 years, to 2051, due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. But the phenomenon would be occurring even earlier than projected by the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE), according to the analysis of several experts.

The record drop in the number of births in the last year, from 573,625 in 2022 to 510,357 in 2023 – a reduction for the sixth consecutive year and the most marked in the historical record with 11% – is one of the variables that warn of a demographic decline that will drag new questions and challenges in a society accustomed to growth. “The number of births observed in 2023 is similar to the figures of 1950 (517,730), when Colombia had a population close to 13.5 million inhabitants,” emphasize Jesús Fernández-Villaverde and Iván Luzardo, professors of Economics at the University of Pennsylvania, in a column published in the newspaper Briefcase where they give reasons to consider that the decline has already begun.

The number of births continued to plummet between January and April this year, with a 14.6% decrease compared to the same period last year. The figures, which show a cultural change towards motherhood as a life project, are also reflected in lower fertility rates, that is, the number of children that women have on average throughout their reproductive life. This indicator has gradually dropped, from 1.8 children on average in 2014 to 1.2 in 2023. “To put these figures into context: Japan, the ‘example’ of a country with low fertility in all textbooks, had a fertility rate of 1.2 in 2023, and in Tokyo, the Japanese department with the lowest fertility, it was 0.99. That is, Colombia and Japan have already ‘tied’ in the low fertility league and Bogotá has ‘defeated’ Tokyo,” the academics noted.

Juan Andrés Castro, director of the Demography and Population area of ​​the Center for Research on Social Dynamics at the Externado University of Colombia, explains that the population grows in two ways: “One is biological, which is the difference between births and deaths; if more people are born than die, there is growth. And the migration: if more people arrive than leave, there is growth. What is happening? We are reaching a point where fewer and fewer people are born and, if more people leave than arrive, we will have negative growth.”

In 2023, 265,047 deaths were recorded in Colombia. Although this is less than the number of births, with an increasing mortality rate – today it is at 5.1 cases per 1,000 inhabitants, 0.5 points higher than 10 years ago – and a trend of fewer births, the difference is narrowing more and more. “When one looks at the DANE indicators, 700,000 births were expected and 500,000 are being recorded. That is what accelerates the trend. We expected the country to lose population by 2050, which is starting to move to 2030 or 2025,” Castro adds.

On the migration side, the figures do not help to correct the course either. Fernández-Villaverde and Luzardo cite data from Migración Colombia, according to which last year 5,175,412 Colombians left for abroad, compared to 4,729,814 arrivals, so the net migration of nationals would have been 445,598 fewer citizens. The Conflict Analysis Resource Center (CERAC) had warned that the emigration of Colombians broke all records in 2022 with more than half a million people leaving the country not to return. “Until 2014, Colombia was considered a country that expelled population, with waves of migration to the United States and Europe. When the first and second waves of Venezuelan migration came, it began to be considered a receiving country. However, DANE estimates that, starting in 2025, the population buffer that this phenomenon had generated will no longer exist and Colombia will once again be a population expeller,” adds Castro, the Externado researcher.

An aging society

The first effect of this transition is the aging of society at a faster pace. According to DANE, in 2015 people aged 60 or older made up 9% of the total population. In 2022 they were 14.4% and in 2035 it is projected that they will be 19%. More than data, they are signs of scenarios that demand a shake-up in the traditional structures of the market. “This means that the supply of goods and services must be modified. People aged 20 do not consume in the same way as people aged 40 or 60. Some companies have long said: ‘We are going to stop making diapers for children and we are going to make more diapers for older adults.’ Under that logic, the industry has to change,” anticipates economist Camilo Herrera, founder of the firm Raddar, dedicated to analyzing consumer behavior.

Changes can range from the supply of school places, the foods that predominate in diets, or the need to increase self-sufficiency in the production of medicines, to the design of new city models. “I sometimes see with some concern that this is not understood by the decision-makers who continue to build mega-schools and one wonders: what are we going to do with so many mega-schools at this rate of loss? We have to adapt the supply of services,” Castro questions.

The pressure on social spending would decrease on some fronts, but would increase on others, such as care systems or health services. “No one has prepared us for aging. In the long term, this will lead to a number of people who will not have anyone to care for them, and this will surely end up being a role for the State, transforming public spending with a totally different burden than it had before,” Herrera says.

Horacio Coral Díaz, former director of Social Development at the National Planning Department (DNP) and former director of Methodology and Statistical Production at DANE, regrets that demographic decline is not given the importance it deserves in the design of public policies, including reforms such as the pension reform, approved by the Congress of the Republic. “We need a system that includes health and pensions, but also care and support so that older people not only have access to an income, but to services to guarantee their living conditions in old age and to see how we finance it in a realistic way. The problem is that the resources will be increasingly less because there will be fewer people paying contributions,” he emphasizes.

Due to challenges such as the sustainability of the pension system, a faster transition also requires increasing the country’s productivity, says José Manuel Restrepo, former Minister of Commerce, Industry and Tourism. “Sooner rather than later we will have to make an effort in terms of informality, how to move towards being more formal, how to have the capacity to adopt fourth industrial revolution technologies to produce more and better, how to be more productive in terms of labor with reforms that contribute in that direction,” says the current rector of the EIA university in Antioquia.

Experts agree that the demographic decline represents a turning point that forces the country to transform itself at a faster pace. “A society that has always grown today raises enormous doubts about what a society that is declining means. We don’t know,” admits Castro. Faced with a reality that is closer than far away, the conversation has begun to transcend the circle of experts and those curious about demographics. “The demographic transition is beginning to be evident, and not as data among demographers, but as an impact on public policy,” concludes Coral.

