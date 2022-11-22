It’s online ‘demographic’one multimedia special of Adnkronos. Population, people, birth rate, everything we are today and, above all, what we will be tomorrow. Through data, news, insights and analyses, a journalistic production will be updated daily, attentive to dealing with the issue from various angles: health and fertility, social changes, policies for work and for young people and children.

Medical-scientific topics, from the importance of protecting fertility to the risk factors of female and male infertility conditions and the role of medically assisted procreation, but also of an economic and social nature, with particular attention to explaining the major trends and numbers that represent them.

Sara a media container which will collect all the content produced by the editorial offices: current news, insights into events, thematic articles built on the needs of readers, responding to the searches most frequented by users on the Net, video services, video graphics and podcasts.

The goal is to promote a path of education and awareness, working on messages that take into account all the factors and the context in which we live. To achieve it, the project makes use of the collaboration of various scientific societies, which will ensure a continuous flow of reliable information of certified origin.

The project, from January 2023, will be further enriched. Events and initiatives aimed at expanding direct discussions, making decision-makers aware, giving the community a timely response to the information it needs, will be added to the journalistic production which will be progressively increased to the point of feeding a real dedicated portal.