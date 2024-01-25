Population | A record number of people immigrated to Finland from abroad – The lowest birth rate in the history of measurement

Finland's population grew by almost 40,600 people last year.

Last during the year, a record number of people immigrated to Finland from abroad, Statistics Finland tells.

A total of almost 72,000 people moved to Finland from abroad, more than 21,900 more than the previous year. The number of emigrations was the highest in the measurement history for the second year in a row.

From February onwards, the number of immigrations in 2023 may have included Ukrainians who received a residence permit from Finland on the basis of temporary protection, when they have had the opportunity to apply for a home municipality.

Of the different nationalities, the immigration of Ukrainian citizens clearly grew the most from the previous year, by around 18,300 people. Sri Lankans and Bangladeshis also had an increase of more than a thousand people compared to the previous year.

Migrations of Russian citizens to Finland, on the other hand, decreased by almost 1,700.

Finland the population grew by almost 40,600 people during the last year and was a good 5.6 million at the end of December.

The increase in immigration from abroad kept Finland's population growing, as the birth rate fell to a record low again. The preliminary total fertility rate was 1.26 last year, while it was 1.32 the year before. The number is the lowest in the measurement history for the second year in a row. The total fertility rate tells how many children a woman would give birth to in her lifetime if the birth rate remained at the level of the census year.

According to December's preliminary statistics, more than 1,600 fewer children were born in Finland last year than in 2022.

The number of deaths remained at a high level last year, as it was the second highest since the war years, according to Statistics Finland. The number of deaths last year was more than 61,100.

From the provinces the population grew Statistics Finland advance information including last year the most in Uusimaa, Varsinais-Suomi and Pirkanmaa.

Quantitatively, last year the population grew by far the most in Uusimaa, by more than 27,100 people. The second largest population increase was in Pirkanmaa, by almost 6,700 people.

Kymenlaakso experienced the biggest population loss last year, which lost more than 850 people. Satakunta lost the second most population.

Uusimaa, with almost 25,700 people, and Pirkanmaa, with almost 8,200 people, received the most migration gains from inter-municipal and international net migration, i.e. total net migration.