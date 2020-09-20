Given the interest in online tournaments, the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) is planning to experiment with organizing the online tournament itself amid the Kovid-19 epidemic. Former India shooter Simeon Sharif has held a few online championships and according to him a month-long league has caught the attention of the ISSF amid a lockdown caused by the corona virus, which was forced to cancel all World Cup stage matches this year due to an epidemic. Had to happen.

Sharif, who is preparing to host the 10-meter air rifle and air pistol competition from October 3 to 4, said, “Online shooting championships are becoming more popular among shooters and our sports stakeholders.”

Sharif, who represented India at the World Cup, said, “Top gun manufacturer companies have shown interest in online shooting.” The online championship next month is backed by Austrian gun maker Steyr, who has the most Olympic medals in his name.

He said, “This format has attracted attention and shooting locations around the world have appreciated it. Abhinav Bindra has told me that ISSF is preparing to start its online competition. ”

During the online tournament, the contestants have to log in from their respective locations through the Zoom app and they shoot through electronic shooting targets (ESTs). The first online championships were attended by well-known shooters from India, including Sanjeev Rajput, Manu Bhakar and Abhishek Verma and foreign shooters.