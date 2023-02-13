By Diane Bartz

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – ChatGPT, a rapidly growing user-based artificial intelligence program, has won praise for its ability to quickly write responses to a wide range of questions and has drawn attention from U.S. lawmakers with questions about its impact. national security and education.

Rep. Ted Lieu, a Democrat on the House Science Committee, said in a recent New York Times op-ed that he was excited about artificial intelligence (AI) and the “incredible ways it will continue to advance society,” but also “scared, specifically with intelligence that is left unchecked and unregulated”.

Lieu introduced a resolution written by ChatGPT that said Congress should focus on artificial intelligence “to ensure that the development and deployment of AI is done in a manner that is safe, ethical, and respectful of the rights and privacy of all Americans.” , and that benefits are widely distributed and risks minimized”.

In January, OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman went to Capitol Hill, where he met with tech-minded lawmakers including Senators Mark Warner, Ron Wyden and Richard Blumenthal and Representative Jake Auchincloss, according to aides.

“While Senator Wyden believes that artificial intelligence has great potential to accelerate innovation and research, he is focused on ensuring that automated systems do not automate discrimination in the process,” said Keith Chu, Wyden’s adviser.

ChatGPT has already been banned in schools in New York and Seattle, according to media reports, in light of concerns about plagiarism in student work. A US Congressional aide said the concern they heard from constituents came primarily from educators focused on combating the practice.

OpenAI said in a statement: “We don’t want ChatGPT to be used for deceptive purposes in schools or elsewhere, so we are already developing mitigations to help anyone identify text generated by this system.”

In an interview with Time, Mira Murati, OpenAI’s chief technology officer, said the company receives input, including from regulators and governments. “It’s not too early (for regulators to get involved),” she said.