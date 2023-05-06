A popular Youtuber with over a million subscribers has died pushing his Kawa to the max.

Youtube has been around for almost twenty years now and in that time it has grown into a platform that leaves us amazed at what is possible in the world. Media has been democratized and everyone can play journalist. From cat videos to really creepy propaganda and everything in between, you’ll find it all on the videos website. For many people it has even become a way of having a ‘profession’. They entertain us with cool adventures, crazy stunts or epic skills.

As with anything, it can all go a bit too far looking for clicks. This has become apparent once again with the death of Youtuber Pro Rider 1000. This 25-year-old Indian young man died when he took his Kawasaki to the tried to burn at 300 kilometers per hour on the public Indian road.

With a speed that would probably have been close to ‘three hundred’, Agastay Chauhan, as Pro Rider 1000 was really called, hit a road divider. Reportedly there is actually live footage of the crash. But we haven’t seen it ourselves. You can imagine what happens with such a bang. Below you can see that the videos usually already had an ‘edge’.

The death of the young Kawa rider has of course sparked the necessary discussion. Pro Rider 1000 mainly received clicks and likes because of its dangerous behavior and encouraged it itself. “Give me 10,000 thumbs up and I’ll hit the limiter in fifth gear” and stuff like that. In great India (and the global world), it was apparently enough for well over a million followers.

However, those followers now have to swerve to the next daredevil. On various media, there is not much pity for Agustay in comments. After all, with his behavior he not only endangered himself but also others. Anyway, we do not judge so quickly at autoblog. Unless it’s environmental shit. In any case, it is a tragedy that another young life has been lost. Whose deed.

This article Popular Youtuber dies when attempting to drive 300 km / h on a motorcycle appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Popular #Youtuber #dies #drive #motorcycle