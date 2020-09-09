Well-known American author and journalist Shanna Hogan died in an accident at her house in Phoenix, Arizona. The 37-year-old girl swam within the pool along with her 14-month-old son Zander. Based on Individuals, Shanna slipped, hit her head and misplaced consciousness and drowned. Hogan’s husband Matt LaRoussa discovered Shanna within the water. Their son was sitting by the pool. The boy was sporting an inflatable vest.

Just a few days later, the lady died within the hospital with out regaining consciousness. The household determined to switch the organs of the deceased to medical establishments – for transplantation to these in want. Matt and Shanna have lived collectively for nearly 20 years.

Hannah rose to fame by publishing quite a few bestselling books primarily based on real-life crimes – together with Dancing with Demise, The Stranger She Cherished. One in all her most well-known books was Image Excellent: The Story of Jody Arias, which recounted the actual life story of a girl who killed her boyfriend out of jealousy. This high-profile case at one time acquired a large response in the USA. Hogan’s ebook, printed in 2013, made it to the New York Instances bestseller record.

Shanna along with her husband and son

Earlier, as “FACTS” wrote, the star of the series “Choir” Naya Rivera, who went to the lake with her little son, drowned.

1608

Learn us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter