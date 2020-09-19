In a will, it is impossible to set conditions for receiving an inheritance or limit the legal capacity and legal capacity of citizens. Popular myths about the preparation of this document were dispelled by lawyer, partner of BGP Litigation Viktoria Dergunova in a commentary to the Prime agency.

For example, it is impossible to restrict the freedom to choose a place of residence – to deprive of inheritance in case of moving to another city, type of activity – to leave all your property only if the heir chooses a specific profession. Any other conditions for inheritance will also be considered null and void. So, the requirements in the document will not be taken into account that the daughter of the testator will receive everything due if she quits smoking, or the son will not receive an inheritance if he divorces his wife.

In addition, in the will, it will not be possible to distribute the inheritance in such a way that one of the heirs will receive all the property, and the other – the debts. In this case, the testator can assign a testamentary refusal to the heir: the requirement to fulfill at the expense of the inheritance any obligation of a property nature.

According to Dergunova, you cannot bequeath your property to a pet, for example, your beloved dog or cat. A pet is legally recognized as a thing, so the condition on the transfer of property will not be valid.

She also recalled that the object of the will cannot be rights and obligations – to receive alimony, social benefits, tax deductions and others. Positions in the management bodies of legal entities and powers of attorney are not inherited either, she concluded.