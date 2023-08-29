Home page World

From: Helen Gries

Split

Construction work is pending at the largest lido in the Netherlands. A popular stretch of beach therefore has to be closed for four months.

The Hague – The coast of the Netherlands is a popular travel destination, especially for families. The sandy beach in Scheveningen is one of the most beautiful beaches. The pier with the Ferris wheel gives visitors a fantastic view over the endless beach and the skyline of The Hague. The former fishing village of Scheveningen, as a district of The Hague, has become the largest lido in the Netherlands with up to 18 million visitors a year.

No wonder, because there is something for everyone here: In addition to lively stretches of beach with numerous beach bars and restaurants, there are also long, quieter stretches of beach and dune areas. But the popular place soon becomes a construction site. From September, maintenance work will be carried out on the beach. There are massive restrictions.

Popular beach in the Netherlands closed: regular sand treatment required

The Dutch authority Rijkswaterstaat is responsible for the construction and maintenance of roads and waterways as well as the care of the coasts in the Netherlands and has announced extensive measures for the beach in Scheveningen. In order to keep the coastline naturally intact and thus provide protection from the sea, regular sand treatment is necessary. Because wind, waves and currents are constantly removing sand from the coast of the Netherlands.

From September there will be extensive renovation work on the beach in Scheveningen (Netherlands). Visitors must expect restrictions. © IMAGO/Remko de Waal

It is therefore necessary to regularly fill up the coast with sand from the North Sea. This maintenance work is scheduled for the beach in Scheveningen from the beginning of September until the end of the year. Like the Dutch newspaper De Scheveninger reports that a total of 700,000 cubic meters of sand will be piled up between the “Zwarte Pad” beach section at the red lighthouse and the pier to protect the hinterland from flooding.

Let yourself be carried away: ten beaches that are among the most beautiful in the world View photo gallery

Beach in Scheveningen closed due to construction work: swimming is prohibited

For this purpose, the entire affected beach section in Scheveningen must be closed to visitors. In addition, a bathing ban is pronounced for the section mentioned, since the area is not safe due to large construction machines and the risk of quicksand. However, the Zuiderstrand (south beach) and the area with the Ferris wheel will still be accessible, they say. There should also be no bathing ban there. (hg)