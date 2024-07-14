TV star Kate Ferdinand shows off her figure in a black and white two-piece swimsuit

Popular TV star Kate Ferdinand showed off her figure in a revealing outfit in a new photo. The corresponding picture appeared on her Instagram (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

The 33-year-old star posted a photo in which she appeared against a backdrop of trees in a black and white two-piece swimsuit consisting of a bra with wide straps and low-rise panties. At the same time, she showed off her toned body with six-pack abs.

In addition, the celebrity wore a wide-brimmed straw hat and sunglasses. In addition, she held a cup of drink in her hands.

