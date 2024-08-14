Popular TV star Kate Ferdinand caught in a bikini by paparazzi

Popular TV star Kate Ferdinand was captured by paparazzi in a bikini. The corresponding photos are published by Daily Mail.

The 33-year-old celebrity chose a brown swimsuit for her beach vacation. In the posted shots, the influencer takes her things from the car and heads to the ocean. Ferdinand also put on a cap and sunglasses, gathering her hair in a ponytail.

Photo: ZJ / Backgrid / Legion-Media

In July, Jason Statham’s 37-year-old lover showed off her figure in a bodysuit. In the posted shots, British supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley posed in front of a mirror in a black Marks & Spencer item.