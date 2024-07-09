Popular American TV presenter and writer Teresa Giudice responded to ridicule about Photoshop in a photo in a swimsuit. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

The 52-year-old celebrity responded to negative comments from haters who criticized the poor use of retouching tools in a joint photo with TV star Larsa Pippen. Then subscribers drew attention to the fact that their silhouettes did not match the overall background of the frame.

So, in turn, Giudice posted a photo in her story (at the time of writing the news it was deleted), in which women are captured in bathing suits, standing on the Moon. At the same time, the Earth is located behind them. “The first women on Earth!” – says the caption on the photo taken by a fan of the TV presenter.

In June, netizens also made fun of Teresa Giudice’s outfit when the TV presenter appeared on Watch What Happens Live in a skin-baring purple jumpsuit from luxury brand Mugler and silver pointed-toe pumps.