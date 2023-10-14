Home page World

From: Michelle Mantey

A Spanish tourist town wants to impose fines on excessive bachelor parties. Some items should be left at home by travelers.

Seville – Before the wedding, many people want to really let it rip. Bachelor parties (JGA) often celebrate with lots of alcohol and loud music. Celebrations are increasingly taking place abroad. But some residents feel disturbed by the wild excesses. That’s why more and more cities in Spain are now taking drastic measures against party tourism.

So does Seville. The Spanish city attracts tourists with many sights. But in addition to the historic center, there are also many bars and wine bars that invite you to celebrate. According to a report in the Spanish newspaper Diary of Seville The newly elected mayor José Luis Sanz would like to introduce a new regulation against bachelorette tourism by the end of 2023.

More and more cities in Spain want to take action against party tourism. Bachelor parties in particular now have to expect certain restrictions. (Symbolic image) © Sebastian Willnow/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa/picture alliance

These typical bachelorette party items could soon become expensive in a city in Spain

“Everyone can celebrate their bachelor party in Seville. What we don’t like to see are these groups of people dressed obscenely and with loud music that disturb many residents of Seville – especially in areas of the historic center,” said José Luis Sanz in a public appearance, according to the Spanish radio station Cope. The mayor alludes to the often crazy and provocative clothing of the celebrants. JGA groups can be particularly recognized by their uniform outfits or certain accessories. These are also a thorn in the side of other regions in Spain.

Because the submission of the new regulation should be the regulation introduced in Málaga in February 2023. If those celebrating don’t wear any clothes or only wear underwear, they face a fine of several hundred euros. There is also a fine for carrying certain items: travelers to Spain should leave rubber dolls or other items of a sexual nature at home. Because obscene items with replicas of genitals can be very expensive.

In a city in Spain there is a fine of up to 750 euros for party excesses at a bachelor party

If revelers are caught wearing the appropriate accessories at the bachelor party, they face a fine of up to 750 euros. Loud partying with amplifiers and megaphones is also prohibited there, as is drinking alcohol on the street.

The popular party island of Mallorca has also introduced similar rules of etiquette and a dress code for Ballermann bars. Celebrants there also face high fines of up to 3,000 euros. (mima)