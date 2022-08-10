Currently, streamers can bring two types of news, either good or bad, although sometimes they find themselves involved in somewhat confusing situations that do not have much to do with their lives. This precisely happened to Clara “Keffals” Sorrenti a transgender influencer and political commentator who was recently unjustifiably arrested by Canadian police.

As he said in a video of Youtube Uploaded days later, she was woken up by London police services with an assault rifle pointed at her face inside her home. Apparently, someone posing as her sent an email to the city councilors of London, Ontario, claiming that he killed his mother, with an illegal firearm possession and planned to go to city hall and murder all cisgender people. Identifying that the mail had errors and using the name before changing the sexuality of it.

When the police of Ontario arrested keffals, they booked her at the police station under her previous name, and that name was legally changed more than a decade ago. They even confused the girl when talking to her mother, referring to her as the “son” of the Mrs. Sorrentieven though he twice ran for political office in Canada under his real, legal name: Clara Sorrenti.

The officers confiscated his personal and work devices, including the pc from which she was transmitting, as well as her fiancé’s computer, which contains the only copy of her Ph.D. The young woman explained that the police should have been aware of these horrible calls because it had happened to her before. On July 31, someone posing as her sent a different email to politicians with similar threats. The sergeant of that department, Nathan Edward Gibsoncalled it for what it was: a misleading incident.

Here the comments of the streamer:

Due to the negligence of the Police Services, we were both briefly unemployed, and I have spent thousands of dollars replacing our phones and computers so that our lives are not completely ruined by what happened to us. After the police questioned me and realized that this is a situation that has happened to me before, they released me without charge… Even after I got a new phone, I still can’t log in to some of my accounts because the police took me away. has blocked.

Via: Kotaku