Tourists who disregard the new photo and selfie rules in Portofino face hefty fines. © sergiomonti / imago

In the Italian fishing village of Portofino, a new law is intended to put a stop to hefty fines for tourists who recklessly take photos and selfies.

PORTOFINO – In the shadow of many problems in Italy, a new law that came into force over the Easter weekend almost went under. After high fines for the so-called “bruschetta law” for mispronunciation caused heads to shake all over Europe and Prime Minister Georgia Meloni declared a state of emergency in Italy after Easter due to the high number of refugees, the popular tourist hotspot Portofino wants to put a stop to the selfie madness .

First and foremost is Matteo Viacava. The mayor of the Italian fishing village has had enough of the selfie hunters who want to polish their Instagram profile with a snapshot. As a result, rules are now being implemented in and around the most popular attractions in Portofino, such as the BBC reported. However, these are not quite as drastic as in other popular holiday regions. Finally, the stop for vacationers was imposed in South Tyrol.

“Anarchic chaos”: Portofino takes action against selfie madness – Italy tourists face high fines

The reasons for the draconian fines are that many of the selfie-hunting tourists simply stop to take their photos, ignoring the traffic. The result is traffic jams, blocked roads and sidewalks. A situation that Matteo Viacava no longer wants to accept. Loud BBC the mayor of what is perhaps the most famous fishing village in Italy describes the conditions caused by the selfie madness as “anarchic chaos”.

Since the Easter weekend, the village has been taking action and asking tourists to Italy who do not comply with the new rules to pay properly. Tourists are fined up to 250 euros if they stop, take photos and ignore traffic or intentionally block sidewalks. The new rules apply during the peak tourist season in Italy from Easter to October.

Portofino levies fines for selfies: port of call for famous stars

It is not yet known whether the fines will have an effect and curb the selfie madness in Portofino. What is certain, however, is that the Italian fishing village will continue to be a popular port of call for tourists and stars alike. Especially when you look at the serious water shortage on Lake Garda.

Annually, the fishing village attracts the prominent elite. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker only celebrated their wedding in Portofino in the summer of 2022. Over the years, it is not uncommon to see international stars such as Lana Del Rey, Rihanna, the couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones, Jennifer Lopez or Oprah Winfrey on the streets of Portofino.