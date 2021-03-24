Popular Canadian streamer Natalia Mogollon, who became famous on Twitch under the pseudonym Alinity Divine, announced her decision to create a page on the Onlyfans website. This service makes it possible to publish intimate photos for money. She left a link to her new profile in Twitter…

The cost of a subscription to OnlyFans streamers starts at $ 25 per month (1900 rubles). Alinity Divine emphasizes that she will not share pictures in which she was captured completely nude. Instead, Mogollon will focus on “artistic expression of the body.”

The girl added that fans of her work on Twitch should not worry: the content on OnlyFans will not affect her main streaming activities in any way.

Many subscribers praised Alinity Divine for the new endeavor. Others thought the subscription price was overpriced. They joked that in a few days all the pictures will be available for free, because they will be on the forums.

Mogollon’s Twitch channel has over 1.3 million subscribers. In 2019, the girl was criticized by animal rights activists and social media users for throwing her cat on the floor during one of the streams.