Affaritaliani.it publishes the preface signed by Giorgia Meloni (PINUCCIO THE PRESIDENTIALIST, THE MAN WHO HEALED US FROM THE TORCICOLLO) to the unpublished book “The right towards the future”Written by the founder of the National Alliance and vice president of the Council in ’94, Pinuccio Tatarella. A book had never gone to print and was found by the guys from the Tatarella Foundation. The text will be presented by Fabrizio Tatarella, Pinuccio’s nephew, and by Raffaele Fitto in Ceglie Messapica (Brindisi) on the evening of 26 Augustwhen the leader of FdI is a candidate for Palazzo Chigi will be a guest at the kermesse of Affaritaliani.it “La Piazza” and interviewed by the director Angelo Maria Perrino.

Preface to “The right towards the future”



PINUCCIO THE PRESIDENTIALIST, THE MAN WHO HEALED US FROM TORCICOLLO



by Giorgia Meloni



I believe that among those who have lived in the world of the Italian right between the second and third millennium, there is not one who has never been displaced by Pinuccio Tatarella. Even if a rough press wanted to label him as a “Forlani of the right”, the truth is that the Minister of Harmony, certainly very skilled in mediating and guiding parties and parliamentary groups in the perennially troubled waters of politics, was also and above all a man of intuition and courage. At the end of May 1994, on the occasion of a European Council, his Belgian alter ego Elio Di Rupo, a socialist and homosexual, who had already distinguished himself for very unpleasant statements, tried to put him in difficulty with a sort of list of values ​​that in his opinion Tatarella could not have accepted, because “anti-fascists”. Pinuccio gently replied that he subscribed to all those values ​​and wanted to add others, such as the guarantee for the weakest social groups and the right of citizens to participate. * President of the Brothers of Italy and European Conservatories. Opportunism? Complacency? Definitely no. Tatarella was at home in democracy and in Europe. With his answer to Di Rupo, with the reflections that are also contained in this precious unpublished work, he only explained, with superior linearity and clarity, that the Italian right no longer wanted to waste time reading itself according to the gaze and the distorting lenses of the left. With him our identity found strength in perspective, accompanied us into the future and its challenges, healed us from a stiff neck. For its origins, for the hateful discrimination to which it was subjected in the Republican age, for a misunderstood defense of tradition and honor, the Italian right has fallen into the trap of nostalgia and revolt against the modern world. In reality we did not need a lustral bath and a “customs clearance”: personalities like Tatarella came directly from the ancient source of Italian nationalism.

THE RIGHT TOWARDS THE FUTURE IS THE RIGHT OF GOVERNMENT. The conditions to allow the Italian right to rule the country one day were created by Pinuccio Tatarella. This book is the political manifesto of the modern Italian right. Tatarella's legacy belongs to this generation, the main recipient of her political commitment to a modern right.







Risorgimento without rhetoric, confederal pro-Europeans, Atlanticists without servility, Westerners without uncertainty. A legacy difficult to claim, in the long cold age in which the tricolor was not exhibited except at the Soccer World Cup, in which the word Patria was considered inappropriate if not obscene, and in which the constitutional arc was united above all by contempt for the State. When corruption and mud made the First Republic collapse (“the demijohn broke”, commented Tatarella seeing the end of the Christian Democracy) he was the first to understand the new opportunities, even emotional, even symbolic, that the time of the majority, with the consequent “constitutionalization of extremes” offered our field. But it was not a shock on the road to Damascus, the sudden change of pace of a man with extraordinary intuition. It was the linear conclusion of a process and a reflection that began some time ago. The articles collected in this volume, as Professor Parlato notes for him, are in fact placed between the second half of the Eighties and the early Nineties. Very green years for me, which marked the detachment from earthly life of Giorgio Almirante and the tumultuous transition of the Social Movement towards the leadership of Gianfranco Fini. Years marked in particular by the unconventional presence of Francesco Cossiga in the rooms of the Quirinale. In a certain sense it was precisely the battle that the MSI did in Parliament in defense of Cossiga, which the party power and the Communist Party in particular tried in every way to silence, the first crack in the building of the ruling against the right. And it was then that the presidential battle was finally understood as possible, plausible, necessary.

