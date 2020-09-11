Odnoklassniki discovered a solution to promote high quality content material: a well-liked Russian social community launched a machine learning-based algorithm for analyzing group posts. This was reported in a press launch acquired by the editorial board of “Lenta.ru”.

The algorithm evaluates the general public content material of teams by dozens of parameters and, relying on the evaluation, ranks them within the suggestions part and within the information feed. Its major activity is to enhance the standard of content material in customers’ information feeds. Now in Odnoklassniki the teams wherein distinctive content material is printed are ranked increased. As well as, the algorithm takes into consideration the content material engagement in relation to its protection within the information feed, the proportion of bots among the many group’s subscribers, and different components.

The brand new algorithm will enable authors of distinctive and attention-grabbing content material to get extra alternatives to achieve the mass viewers of the social community, as well as, the media will have the ability to work together with their readers and viewers extra usually, and entrepreneurs and types will organically appeal to extra prospects.

The primary exams confirmed that because of the brand new algorithm within the OK feed, there was extra number of content material and a big lower within the variety of teams recurrently publishing duplicate photos and posts. On the identical time, the latter can enhance the standard and uniqueness of their content material and, over time, once more declare the next protection, the discharge notes.

In August it was reported that Odnoklassniki had a free on-line session service with medical doctors. It was based along with the Doctis telemedicine service. All residents of Russia can obtain medical help.