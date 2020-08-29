The popular social network TikTok has blocked, at the request of the State Duma deputy, member of the health committee Boris Mendelevich, all videos that mention a drug with antiallergic and sedative effects. The platform expressed concern about the popularity of the dangerous challenge, in which participants used the drug in high doses to see hallucinations. RBC was told about this in the press service of the service.

The platform employees received a request from Roskomnadzor related to this drug and promptly blocked the content. Such a restriction will apply on the territory of Russia.

“We are fully committed to ensuring the safety of our users, and we also cooperate with the responsible Russian authorities in this direction,” the company said. They also emphasized that they reward users for reporting inappropriate content. TikTok representatives concluded that their priority is the safety and well-being of users.

In early August, the company promised to remove such videos. Any content that calls for participation in dangerous activities is unacceptable for publication, the press service explained.

The flash mob began to gain popularity on TikTok in late July – early August. It was reported that three teens were hospitalized for taking video pills. Doctors talked about the side effects of the drug on the body. The hashtag with the challenge has managed to gain over 55 million views.