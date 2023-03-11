José Abelardo Gutiérrez, popularly known as ‘Tongo’, died this morning at the age of 65 due to terminal renal failure at the Arzobispo Loayza hospital. The news was announced by one of his daughters through social networks.

“Special people never die, they remain in our hearts and memory, you were a great father, the best, you filled many people with joy, you will never be forgotten, now is the time for you to fly high and sing up there in the sky, I will do it from here for you, we love you forever daddy,” Cint Gutiérrez wrote on his personal Instagram account.

Another of the people who also said goodbye after learning about the sensitive departure of the charismatic singer was his wife for many years, Gladys Lupinta, who expressed her pain in words.

“Forever in my heart, adored husband, partner of a lifetime, I have to accept your departure even if it breaks my heart. Rest in peace. my husband, Abelardo Gutiérrez Alanya, ‘Tongo’,” said Lupinta.

The popular ‘Tongo’ fought for more than three years against terminal renal failure that caused him to be hospitalized in an emergency on various occasions at the National Institute of Neoplastic Diseases (INEN). Added to this was the advanced diabetes he suffered from and it caused him many complications, according to his relatives.

At the end of December 2022, his wife Gladys Lupinta, through tears, reported that the health of the interpreter of ‘La Pituca’ was deteriorating and asked his followers to pray for his recovery.

“He was doing well after the operation they did, but I don’t know what happened. What I most want is for him to get better. I know that, due to his diabetes, his blood pressure, his kidney failure and the underlying problem for which he was operated on, his health could become more complicated, but we are going to pray a lot, through your means of communication I ask that his fans do a chain of prayer for him,” said Lupinta that time.

A few months later, the body of the Huancaíno Abelardo Gutiérrez could not resist anymore and he left this world leaving his dedication to music as an inheritance to Peru for making it fun and peculiar.