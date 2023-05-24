American singer Janelle Monáe posed topless for the cover of Rolling Stone magazine

American singer Janelle Monáe has become the new cover heroine of the music magazine Rolling Stone. Pictures posted on site editions.

The 37-year-old celebrity appeared topless in front of photographers, covering her bare chest with her hands, with a wig in the form of gold chains from The Blonds brand. The image of the performer, whose face was made up in nude shades, was complemented by jewelry from the Jacquie Aiche jewelry house, namely, several diamond rings.

“I’m happier with breasts on display. I used to only wear suits, but if you saw me without a suit, then most likely I’m already walking around naked. Other things simply did not exist, ”Monet said in an interview with the publication, also appearing in a body-baring Chanel vest and high-waisted tweed trousers from the same retailer.

Previously, Janelle Monae also shared a video in a candid manner in honor of the release of the new song Lipstick Lover. The singer posed for a photographer in the pool, while loosening her hair. The performer wore short black shorts and a white wet T-shirt with the word Pleasure, from under which her bare chest was visible.