SZA attends the 2023 Grammy Awards in a short dress with sheer panels

Popular American singer Solana Imani Row, better known as SZA, attended the 2023 Grammy Awards in a revealing outfit with transparent inserts. Pictures are published by the publication Page Six.

So, the 33-year-old celebrity came out in a short dress of the Mugler fashion house, decorated with an asymmetrical cut and a long train. At the same time, the posted frames show that the outfit partially exposes the chest, stomach and hips of the star. In addition, the performer wore high-heeled sandals in the color of the dress, loosened her hair and applied makeup in bright colors.

Related materials:

Earlier in February, the daughter of the American singer Madonna model Lourdes Leon appeared in public in a revealing outfit and shared pictures with fans. The posted frames show that the celebrity chose a torn black maxi-length dress as an outfit, the holes of which exposed her body.