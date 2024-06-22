Home page World

From: Mark Stoffers, Moritz Bletzinger

Attention Italian holidaymakers and bathers: In San Felice Circeo, violating the new dress code can result in heavy fines.

Rome – Rules hammer in San Felice Circeo. The renowned seaside resort in Italy has taken measures that mainly affect swimmers and tourists. During the entire summer season, the small community near Rome has introduced a dress code that includes a ban on bikinis, as the Italian news portal Ruetir reported.

Italian seaside resort imposes strict bans on holidaymakers and bathers – fines of up to 500 euros threatened

This drastic measure is intended to preserve the image and the townscape of the municipality in the province of Lazio. According to the resolution, both tourists and locals are prohibited from walking around the historic town center barefoot, shirtless or in a bathing suit. The introduction of the ban was initiated by a trade union in order to preserve urban order and put a stop to the permissiveness that prevails in the popular Italian seaside resort during the summer months.

The picturesque San Felice Circeo in Lazio: The Italian seaside resort wants to preserve its townscape and therefore imposes strict bans. © Wirestock/Imago

The numerous complaints from locals in the past are the trigger for the strict measure in San Felice Circeo. The freedom of movement of swimmers and tourists was becoming increasingly disruptive for them. Fines of between 25 and 500 euros could be imposed for violations of the new rules.

Bikini ban in popular holiday resort in Italy: Even hanging laundry is taboo in the city centre

In addition to the new dress code, the resort has issued another ban, which was included in the union decree, concerning the hanging of laundry in public areas, especially on balconies overlooking public roads. This is prohibited there throughout the summer season, until September 30.

To prevent further complaints during the high season, the city has, according to Ruetir decided early on to introduce the bans. San Felice Circeo is not the only place in Italy to introduce the bikini ban.

Holiday rules in Italy: San Felice Circeo is not alone – tourist resorts introduce bans and fines

Other places in Italy have also introduced bans for the holiday season, mainly relating to dress codes and aimed primarily at tourists and day visitors. The small island of Favignana, which lies west of Sicily, has also introduced a strict dress code. There, too, heavy fines can be imposed for violations.

In the meantime, Lignano is not only fighting freedom of movement with a bikini ban, but also alcohol tourism with a possible party ban. In the popular seaside resort on the Adriatic, the Whitsun weekend has been under the motto “Tuto Gas!” for years. In Italy even kissing is forbidden.