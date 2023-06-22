Diego Sousai

Diego Sousa https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/diego-sousa/

06/22/2023 – 0:31 am

Share



Samsung has announced which models will no longer receive updates. The list includes top-of-the-line models like the Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy S20 FE 4G, which were released before the company adopted its four-year firmware update policy.

However, even without receiving new updates, these devices will continue to receive security patches for a year.

+ Of every 10 handsets sold in Brazil, 4 are Samsung; Apple passes Motorola

Next, check out the list of models that should not receive Android 14, according to the SamMobile website:

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S20 / Galaxy S20+ / Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy Note 20 / Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy Z Flip (LTE/5G)

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy A22 (LTE/5G)

Galaxy A32 (LTE/5G)

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A71

Galaxy Tab A8

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2020)

Galaxy Tab S7 / Galaxy Tab S7+

Regarding older smartphones and tablets, everyone who has already stopped being updated (that is, did not receive Android 13) will also not receive the new version. Security updates will be maintained even without the operating system version update.

One UI 6.0 will be released by the end of the year, with the Galaxy S23 series smartphones being the first to receive the Android 14 update, followed by the foldable models Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5.

After the 2023 model update, Samsung plans to roll out Android 14 to older Galaxy S and Galaxy Z series devices, and then to Galaxy A line devices.























