Popular Russian TV presenter, former host of the Good Morning program on Channel One Larisa Verbitskaya spoke out against the huge traffic jams on the roads of Moscow. She shared her opinion with the publication “Moskvich Mag”.

During the conversation, Verbitskaya said that she would like to change the traffic situation in the capital. She referred to her extensive experience as a driver and noted that traffic jams are not always the fault of motorists. However, the TV presenter did not tell who she considers guilty. As a way to solve the problem, she suggested using artificial intelligence.

Questions from the presenter were also caused by the size of the fines for improper parking in Moscow. “Well, parking fines just do not correspond to reality! Even the traffic police gives a discount if you pay for them within a certain period, and here they punish everyone in bulk – who hesitated for a minute, and who forgot for an hour, ”said Verbitskaya.

In December 2021, the ex-wife of the ex-deputy of the State Duma Vitaly Yuzhilin, Ilona Stolye, spoke about the traffic situation in Moscow. She would like to reduce the number of traffic jams, but noted that it would be difficult to improve the situation.