Popular Russian comedian Yevgeny Chebatkov said that Moscow is his favorite city in the world. He expressed his opinion in an interview with the magazine “Moskvich Mag”.

Chebatkov was born and raised in the Kazakh city of Ust-Kamenogorsk, and moved to the Russian capital in 2015. The comedian admitted that before and for some time after the move, he was very afraid of Moscow, and also constantly avoided it – because of its size, it seemed to him “a city for cyborgs.” “I thought that it was impossible for a person from a small provincial town to do anything, plan, get there. It always seemed to me that it was such a megalopolis that it was impossible to embrace. (…) And now Moscow is magnificent, my favorite city in the world! I love Moscow very much and I think that there is nothing better than Moscow. This is actually true, because Moscow is a city for life in the full sense. That’s why I love Moscow very much,” he noted.

Chebatkov named the Trubnaya and Bolshaya Lubyanka areas, as well as Severnoye Chertanovo, as his favorite areas of the capital. “I adore Severnoye Chertanovo! There are special people there, there is special energy. Of course, Severnoye Chertanovo is forever in my heart! Number one,” he concluded.

